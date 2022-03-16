“Mark is an inspiration to all of us,” Kim and Jennifer Korthuis said of their friend and fellow biker. “Throughout all of this he has maintained a super positive attitude. He is not going to let this beat him.”
‘All of this,’ as summed up by the couple, has encompassed a multitude of struggles in recent months and years for Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts. Diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in late August 2021, Roberts was facing the same surgery he had faced six years earlier when doctors first discovered cancer during a routine examination.
“My wife had changed jobs and her new insurance required a new physical,” Roberts said. “I was in my late 30s, I felt great and had no pain.”
Then diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer, doctors simultaneously discovered that Roberts had Lynch Syndrome, an inherited genetic condition that increases the risk of developing cancers such as colon cancer, endometrial cancer, and others.
“They found it through genetic and DNA testing. I was dealt a lucky hand with the doctors finding the cancer when they did,” he said confidently. “They didn’t sugar coat it back then, they told me that it would come back. With this condition, it’s kind of like a gift card from cancer.”
With the discovery of the cancer’s return late last summer, Roberts was once again facing surgery to remove a tumor, only with this round, the disease had spread from his colon to other areas and would require chemotherapy.
“It was the same surgery as the first time, so I knew what to expect,” Roberts said. “Only this time it had moved into the nearby lymph nodes.”
Everything appeared to be going well after surgery, that is until a suture at the incision ruptured while he was home recovering. Roberts was rushed back to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
“After the surgery, I went septic and went into renal failure," he said. "I was in the hospital for a total of 71 days. Three weeks of that I spent in the intensive care unit. Those first couple of weeks I have absolutely no recollection of.”
Roberts came home a few days before Christmas but had to delay the start of chemotherapy until his body had time to heal as he regained his strength. He currently takes a chemo pill daily and infusions every three weeks.
“I’ll finish in April as long as everything goes as the doctors have planned,” he said. “The side effects have been mild so far. I can’t complain at all.”
He says with the support of his wife, Camille, and the prayers of a large community of friends and churches, he is now on the road to recovery.
That ‘large community of friends’ includes the Korthuis and other fellow biker buddies from the Dixie Thunder Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) where Roberts serves as the local club’s vice president. The group is putting their prayers into action with a benefit for Mark to help defray the out-of-pocket medical expenses. Deemed “Riding for a purpose, friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone,” the event is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at Auction USA, 3800 MS Hwy 178 near Mooreville.
The day with Dice Run for the bikers. Registration is from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The cost is $20 a rider and $5 for the passenger. There will be four stops in the Saltillo and Tupelo area and then return to Auction USA. Following the motorcycle run, an auction will begin at 2 p.m.
“We want folks to know this event is not just for motorcyclists, it’s for everyone," he said. "Every dollar we take in goes to Mark and Camille. We have a huge amount of donations from across north Mississippi and Alabama. Furniture, jewelry, some motorcycle-related items, we have something for everyone.”
Korthuis said the club will be selling hamburger and hotdog plates along with having baked goods in the silent auction. They also have raffle tickets for a Ruger 10/22 donated by Tupelo Gold and Gun.
“Even if the weather doesn’t allow us to have the motorcycle run, all of the other events will go on as planned," Korthuis said. "We just want to get the word out for everyone to come out and support them.”
Roberts said it feels a bit different being on the receiving end of a benefit.
“Me and my wife have been doing charity events and helping on other rides for a long time,” he said. “I never thought I’d be on the receiving end, but I am very grateful.”
Roberts has returned to his job as Mantachie Police Chief where he has spent his days for the last nine years. He sometimes takes a few days when chemo infusions roll around. The road to recovery has been a tough one, but he says with the grace of God and good friends, he’ll see it through.
“He’s going to beat this,” Korthuis said. “He does it every day.”
For more information on the March 19 benefit, call 662-213-5783.