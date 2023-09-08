The City of Fulton's Board of Aldermen officially adopted the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at the board's bi-monthly meeting on September 5.
The newly adopted budget projects total revenue of $6.65 million, with 15% of that total being funded by the city's ad valorum tax levy. The proposal also adopted a millage rate of 31 mills, the same rate from the previous year.
The $6.65 million in revenue represents a 2.7% increase over the city’s current operating budget of $6,475,150 for fiscal year 2022-23, 14% of which was obtained via ad valorum taxes. That $6.65 million total also only includes what the city can fully quantify at this time. A more complete budget laid out an estimated total 2023-24 income of $7,829,900, which includes the city’s estimated revenue from various sources including the new Pennies for Parks tourism tax on restaurant sales. That budget also projected total expenses of $7,506,537, which leaves the city a cushion of about $323,000 between its projected budget and expected expenses.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said that while there's little difference between last year's budget and the upcoming year's, that all could change after a full year of Pennies for Parks being in effect.
“Our budget this year isn’t much different from last year’s, but next year’s could be totally different with additional revenue from Pennies for Parks," Mayor Quinn said. "So I’m excited to see what that will do for us and the City of Fulton."
