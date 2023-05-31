martin book release photo 1

Fulton author Jeffrey Martin's new book, "Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: A History," will publish on Monday, June 5, through Arcadia Publishing. The book details the long and storied legacy of wrestling throughout the state.

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

FULTON - If you’re a fan of wrestling in Mississippi, Fulton's Jeffrey Martin has written a new book that you will want to add to your shelf.

abby.loden@djournal.com

