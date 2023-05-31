Fulton author Jeffrey Martin's new book, "Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: A History," will publish on Monday, June 5, through Arcadia Publishing. The book details the long and storied legacy of wrestling throughout the state.
FULTON - If you’re a fan of wrestling in Mississippi, Fulton's Jeffrey Martin has written a new book that you will want to add to your shelf.
A longtime fan of the sport, Martin said he had no shortage of material to feature.
“Arguably, between the ‘50s and the ‘70s wrestling may have been the most popular sport in Mississippi,” Martin said. “I can't quantify that, but everybody has an aunt or an uncle or their grandmother or grandfather who would watch wrestling religiously every Saturday morning or whenever the particular wrestling show that they watched came on.”
The book dives into the sport’s rich history throughout Mississippi, with a general history of the sport beyond the state before transitioning his focus to the Magnolia State.
Martin's book includes profiles of 10 individuals or families who played important parts in building the wrestling fanbase in the state,along with more than 60 photos that Martin collected from individuals who were willing to share their part in the state’s wrestling story.
“They (photos) help really piece everything together; sometimes, photos can tell things that I can't necessarily put into words,” Martin said.
Gil Culkin, a second-generation member of Mississippi wrestling, wrote the book's foreword. His contribution lends credence to the job Martin has done telling the story of wrestling in the state.
The Culkins, Bill Watts and Junkyard Dog are among the most well-known wrestlers in the book, but Martin also shares tales of other wrestlers as former Columbus mayor Jeffrey Rupp’s time in the ring.
“It really started taking off in Mississippi after the Civil War,” Martin said when discussing the early days of the sport in the state. ”People suddenly had more time for leisure activities, and as you get into the 1900s, it grew more popular and more widespread.”
Martin has a growing slate of appearances lined up. He’ll be presenting his book to the Itawamba Historical Society during their monthly meeting on June 20, and he will be a panelist at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson in August.
