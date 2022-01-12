Fulton’s Board of Alderman voted unanimously to amend the city’s current zoning ordinance regarding mobile homes within the city limits during their Jan. 4 regular meeting.
Previously, the city’s 2010 ordinance did not allow mobile homes within the city limits. While existing mobile homes within the city limits remained in place, no new mobile homes/trailers would be allowed.
Roughly a dozen residents attended the meeting including former Alderwoman at Large Liz Beasley. Beasley expressed concerns over changing the ordinance and the potential fallout from doing so.
“This ordinance that was adopted has worked and worked really well,” Beasley told the board. “As far as (allowing mobile homes) on a case-by-case basis, it would open the city up to lawsuits.”
The issue was initially brought before the board in Nov. by Ward I residents, Shawn Green and Mike Green. Shawn Green asked the board to consider making changes to allow manufactured (mobile) homes within the city limits. Replacing aging manufactured homes with a new one and the affordability of a site-built home was brought before the board by the pair.
Ward I resident Brenda Greer told the board that replacing an existing mobile home was not an issue, but she did have concerns that a new ordinance allowing trailers would depreciate home values.
“If they already have a trailer there, I think they should be allowed to do so (upgrade),” Greer said. “But, at the same time, as a Ward I citizen, we want to make our Ward better. I also agree that if we have trailers everywhere that would depreciate values.”
After open discussion, the board agreed to allow existing mobile/manufactured homes to be replaced only by the following special exceptions:
• All mobile/manufactured homes can only be up to five years old at the time it is placed on land inside the City of Fulton.
• Mobile/manufactured homes can only be replaced due to weather damage, fire damage, water damage, or if it is determined to be a health hazard.
• The mobile/manufactured home must be used as the primary residence of the owner only, not a rental property.
• The mobile/manufactured Home must have under pinning on all four sides of the home.
• The mobile/manufactured Homes can only be used to replace pre-existing mobile/manufactured Home on the subject property.
• The homeowner must have current homestead on mobile/manufactured home at the time of application.
Appropriate underpinning, safety standards, and other requirements will need approval of the building inspector and board of adjustment. City Attorney Lee Dulaney told the board those items would be addressed in the application process.