FULTON • A Fulton couple has donated a tree to be used in the city’s annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony.
Robert and Victoria Blake have purchased a Green Giant tree from Worthey Tree Farm in Amory and have donated it to the city. The tree will feature in the city’s lighting ceremony, set for Dec. 1.
“My husband and I truly appreciate all the support the community has given us over the years with the Itawamba Indian Players, and Boy Scout Troop 32,” said Victoria Blake. “This is just one little way we can say thank you.”
The city recently renamed the auditorium inside the Historic Fulton Grammar School to the Robert and Victoria Blake Auditorium in recognition of the couple’s years of work with the Itawamba Indian Players.
The local drama team hosts multiple stage productions inside the auditorium each year.
“We are still very much in shock over this,” Victoria Blake said. “It just meant so much to us both.”
Blake hopes the tree will become a gathering place to ring in the holiday season.
“We want to dedicate the tree to the Itawamba Indian Players, Boy Scout Troop 32, and the citizens of Fulton, and Itawamba County,” she said.
The tree will be planted in front of the county office. At 5:30 before the Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, Mayor Emily Quinn will light the tree after a 10 second countdown. This year, the tree will be adorned with “Frozen”-themed decorations as a nod to the Itawamba Indian Players’ February production.
“We are hoping everyone will come out and enjoy the lighting ceremony,” Blake said. “We are planning on having hand bells and carolers singing as well.”
The idea to donate a community Christmas tree originated with the Blakes’ daughter, Valerie, who also teaches at IAHS and co-directs the Indian Players.
“I thought it would be cool to do a Fulton Hallmark Christmas, and I told my parents about Dahlonega, Georgia, where they do one,” Valerie Blake said.
Although Fulton’s upcoming Christmas celebration isn’t quite on that level just yet, Valerie Blake believes the community Christmas tree is a good start.
“The Christmas tree is a great start,” she said. “We hope that as Fulton grows, the tree will too.”
