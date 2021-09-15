Fulton Head Start Center's remodeling project is winding down as their building received some well deserved upgrades.
The weather-worn façade was given a total face lift, featuring a brand new red brick exterior and a fresh set of white letters spelling out the program's name across the almost 70 year old building. Head Start Administrator Bettie Ratliff told The Times, the building was equipped with new flooring and all new doors to give the inside a fresh appearance as well.
“We’ve also redone each of the bathrooms,” said Ratliff. “Everything is just about done now.”
In addition to the cosmetic renovations, the folks at Fulton Head Start have also added new safety equipment. New air filters were installed throughout the building as an added safety measure along with a thermometer stand for employees to check their temperatures every morning for the daily record. For the classrooms, each student is provided with a transparent shield that will help lower the risk of spreading germs, but still enable them to interact with their peers.
“These new measures just help to keep us and the students as safe as possible,” said Ratliff.
All students and employees wear masks while inside the building. Ratliff says staff members tag team the drop off line with one person taking temperatures, one signing students in, and one helping escort students into the building.
The Head Start program was started in 1965. It was established to promote school readiness of children up to five years old from low-income families by supporting the development of the whole child. They offer a variety of service models, depending on the needs of the local community.
The Head Start Program helps children with developing social skills, emotional well-being, language and literacy learning, and concept development.
Ratliff said they are thrilled with the improvements and hope to continue providing a safe and healthy learning atmosphere for their students.