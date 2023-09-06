New Fulton City Hall

The future site of Fulton City Hall, located at 101 W. Wiygul Street in Fulton.

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

Fulton residents got a first glimpse at the proposed 2023-24 budget at a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday night at Fulton City Hall.

Newsletters

ben.sutton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you