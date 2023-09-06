Fulton residents got a first glimpse at the proposed 2023-24 budget at a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday night at Fulton City Hall.
As advertised in The Times, the city’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year called for total projected revenue of $6.65 million, with 15% of that amount proposed to be financed by way of the city’s total ad valorem tax levy. Notably, the proposal keeps the millage rate of 31 mills from the previous year the same for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“The City of Fulton hasn’t raised property taxes since 1989,” Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said. “I know that seems like yesterday, but that was 34 years ago. I don’t know many cities that can say that.”
The $6.65 million in revenue represents a 2.7% increase over the city’s current operating budget of $6,475,150 for fiscal year 2022-23, 14% of which was obtained via ad valorum taxes.
The revenue totals advertised in The Times include only the numbers which the city can fully quantify at this time. A more complete budget, set to be revealed to the public during Tuesday’s hearing, lays out an estimated total 2023-24 income of $7,829,900, which includes the city’s estimated revenue from various sources including the new Pennies for Parks tourism tax on restaurant sales. That budget also lays out projected total expenses of $7,506,537, which leaves the city a cushion of about $323,000 between its projected budget and expected expenses.
The 5 p.m. hearing Tuesday was held after The Itawamba Times’ press time. Look for further coverage of the hearing and the contents of the budget in the Sept. 12 issue of The Times.
