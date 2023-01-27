Sixty seven people are participating in the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge and that number continues to grow.
The challenge, hosted by Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn, includes daily challenges during the business week for those wanting to improve their health and fitness level in the new year. Saturdays and Sundays are rest days. The challenges are 15-30 minutes each day and designed for any fitness level. Each week, participants can earn badges and show their family and friends they are continuing to stick to the program at the time of year when many New Year’s resolutions go by the wayside.
“I wanted to create goals that were obtainable. In today’s busy times, most people are strapped for time to find a fitness plan and stick to it. Completing a short workout daily can be enough to maintain your health,” said Quinn. “By exercising for even just ten minutes you can boost your physical fitness, energy and mood. We don’t need to forget that mental health is just as important as physical health.”
Those taking part in the challenge are not only helping themselves but will potentially help their town and community. The challenge is part of the city’s efforts to win a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. If the city is awarded the grant, funds will help pay for repairs to the splash pad at Playgarden Park as well creating new projects in Fulton.
The challenge will run through the end of February. Those interested in learning more about the program can find more information about signing up on the city’s Facebook page.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.