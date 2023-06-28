The cities of Fulton and Mantachie will each host a fireworks show this Friday night in celebration of Independence Day.
Both shows are set to begin at 9 p.m., but each city's Fourth of July festivities will begin earlier that evening.
The Mantachie Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music, outdoors games and more at Mantachie Town Park.
Justin Kirk and Company will headline the Mantachie event's musical entertainment and will play their show between 7 and 9 p.m.
Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell said the city's Independence Day display is the result of the success of similar fireworks shows at Mantachie Fest.
Many years ago, we started incorporating a fireworks show into Mantachie Fest. Everyone seemed to enjoy that, so we decided that we would try an Independence Day fireworks display," Mayor Fennell said. "Hopefully, we will have great attendance and everyone will enjoy the fun."
Mayor Fennell noted that this year's Independence Day fireworks show may be the largest fireworks display the city has ever held.
"The Town of Mantachie will be lit," he said. "Attendees won't be disappointed! We are anticipating a great turnout. Everyone is invited. Bring a chair and be part of the fun!"
Gates open for the Fulton Fireworks Fest, hosted on the campus of ICC at the ICC Grove, at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event will kick off with candidate speakings for Itawamba County office-seekers at 5:30 p.m., with a music and other entertainment to follow up until the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Fulton holds a fireworks show for Independence Day each year, with the size of the event growing each year (excluding the years of the COVID-19 pandemic).
"I think it'll be pretty well attended, especially since it's on a Friday night," Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said. "We're hoping for a great turnout."
Fulton's display will feature $12,800 of fireworks – significantly less than the pricetag for an event held on the day of the July 4 holiday, Mayor Quinn said.
Efforts were made by both cities to avoid holding their events on the same day, with Mantachie scheduling its show for June 30 back in January of this year. But unforeseen scheduling conflicts for Fulton's planned July 1 celebration forced the city to also hold its own celebration on June 30.
"I hope both events are a great success," Mayor Fennell said. "I will also say that Mantachie will have the best 4th of July Fireworks display in Itawamba County West of the waterway."
