Fulton native Kenneth McKinney, Sr. is the author of the new book, “Yes, You Can Win!” The book was published in early July by Xulon Press. “The book is about discovering and applying the principles of God's Word to win over the things in life that cause us to be defeated by the storms and trials of life. It's about knowing that we actually win when it appears that we lose because when we learn from our difficult times, we still win,” McKinney said. “It's about knowing that all things are working together for our good when we love God. It's about learning God's ways and experiencing His power to change things in us and for us.”
The husband and father of four currently lives in Bartlet and is the Associate Pastor at Golden Gate Cathedral in Memphis and co-founder of The Hope Center. The Hope Center is a non-profit mentorship program in the Northeast Mississippi and Memphis area.
McKinney also serves as principal at Hope Sullivan Elementary School in Southaven. The foundation of his new book first was laid eight years ago when he began writing daily inspirational messages for his fellow teachers. About three years ago, McKinney learned his messages were making their way to members of the military, their families and communities throughout the United States and around the world. From these beginnings, “Yes, You Can Win!” evolved into his new book.
“I write what God has placed in my heart each morning. I have nothing to write until my hands hit the keyboard each morning, and I try my best to listen to what God is saying to me, whether it's things that I'm going through, things that I've learned, things that gave me joy through serving God or things in my life that I've been hurt by,” McKinney said when explaining how he selects the topic he writes about. “I selected my topic because I've learned in my life that God has made a way for ALL of us to win over every situation when we follow Him and apply His principles.”
The Friends of the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library will host a book signing at the library in Fulton on August 13th from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm.
