book release - photo 1

Fulton native Kenneth McKinney, Sr. has authored the recently published, "Yes, You Can Win!".

 KENNETH McKINNEY, SR. I COURTESY PHOTO

Fulton native Kenneth McKinney, Sr. is the author of the new book, “Yes, You Can Win!” The book was published in early July by Xulon Press. “The book is about discovering and applying the principles of God's Word to win over the things in life that cause us to be defeated by the storms and trials of life. It's about knowing that we actually win when it appears that we lose because when we learn from our difficult times, we still win,” McKinney said. “It's about knowing that all things are working together for our good when we love God. It's about learning God's ways and experiencing His power to change things in us and for us.”

