Results of last Tuesday’s special election left the City of Fulton officials delaying improvements to the city’s parks. The majority of Fulton voters were not in favor of a three percent tourism tax on restaurant sales.
According to Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray, a total of 228 votes were cast. With 130 residents voting in favor of the proposed tax and 93 voting against the tax. Five affidavit votes were being held until Monday when election commissioners would officially open. Results were not available at press time.
The vote will likely stand at 58% in favor. State law requires 60% of Fulton voters to cast ballots in favor of the new tax for it to pass.
Dubbed "Pennies for Parks," the proposed tax was projected to generate between $570,000 and $690,000 in tax revenue each year.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn that she is not giving up on the tax as a means of improvements to the city’s recreational areas.
“I have already spoken to Representative Donnie Bell about re-presenting it to the House and Senate. I think the earliest we could have another election is next year in late winter or early spring,” Quinn said. “We plan on having one or two town hall meetings before the election to address any concerns or questions the citizens may have.”
If as few as seven more voters had voted “yes” in last week’s election, the city would have won its bid to improve parks.
“The majority of voters voted in favor of the tax, and it missed the 60% mark by a very slim margin,” Quinn elaborated. “I feel fairly certain that most people realize how close we came to benefiting from the perks (around $700,000/yearly) of this tax and it will be a shoo-in next election.”
One concern, and likely the most paramount, is informing the public that there is an election and the importance of actually showing up to vote. During the 2021 city-wide election, Fulton had a total of 2,448 registered voters...for the “Pennies for Parks” election, less than 10 percent of voters showed up at the polls.
“Many people said that they were not even aware of the election, so we need to reconvene and institute better ways of notifying the public. I’ve already had several people contact me to say that they would like to serve on a committee to promote the cause,” Quinn added.