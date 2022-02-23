Elias Mask and his parents, Terry and Beatriz of Fulton (right), recently presented a check for $1,819 to Steven Blaylock, president of the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, and Sandra Gordon, bereavement coordinator for NMMC Hospice.
Fourteen-year-old Elias Mask and his parents, Terry and Beatriz of Fulton (right), recently presented a check for $1,819 to Steven Blaylock, president of the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, and Sandra Gordon, bereavement coordinator for North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. Elias, a ninth-grader at Itawamba Agricultural High School, recently published his first book, “The EXTRA Ordinary Life of Elias,” and is donating proceeds to the NMMC Hospice Patient Assistance Fund.
“It all started back when I was 5 years old and my grandfather Elias required hospice,” said Elias, who traveled with his mother to California to be by his side. “Being 5, I didn’t really grasp just how sick he was, but I did know my entire family was very sad and crying a lot.” The hospice team quickly endeared themselves to Elias’ family.
“With the world in the midst of pandemic and health care professionals overwhelmed, cancer and other terminal illnesses never let up, causing even more stress to our heroes in hospice—I call them heroes because I’ve witnessed their superpowers firsthand,” Elias said. “I’m happy my book allows me to have a larger rock to make a bigger ripple that will hopefully circle our world and help our planet be a better place for everyone.” “The EXTRA Ordinary Life of Elias” is available in bookstores and online retailers.
In addition, the Masks are gathering books and artwork from people Elias has connected with along his journey with plans for a silent auction or other fundraiser for the NMMC Hospice Fund soon. For more information, call (662) 377-3613.