In this file photo from August 2017, a pedestrian uses the crosswalk to make her way across South Cummings Street at its intersection with Main in downtown Fulton. Fulton officials are considering new rules which would limit the time cars can be parked along streets throughout the downtown area.
Parked cars line the streets along Main Street in downtown Fulton on Nov. 7, 2022. Fulton officials are considering new rules which would limit the time cars can be parked along streets throughout the downtown area.
ADAM ARMOUR I DAILY JOURNAL
FULTON - Parking changes are coming for visitors to downtown Fulton.
On Tuesday, the city's board of aldermen approved an ordinance that will limit parking in some downtown areas to two hours on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Under the new rules, parking at the courthouse would not change.
City officials say they are working to ensure customers can access Main Street businesses while also accommodating visitors to historic downtown who come to shop, eat and do business.
“Most anybody can get into a business and conduct business, do what they got to do and get back out within two hours,” Alderman Corey Moore said.
Some businesses say they’re seeing more and more parking in front of their shops, raising concern for their older customers.
“Talking to a handful of business owners on the Square, we’re having a lot people parking right in front of our offices and spending the entire day there,” said Taylor Jones of State Farm, located on Main Street.
While acknowledging that the parking spots don't belong the business, Jones told aldermen that he still believes a time limit on street parking could be a net benefit to everyone.
“A lot of us have elderly clients and it’s a lot easier for them to park right in front of our offices and be able to get out and utilize that parking," he said. "I don’t know what a solution looks like.”
City officials aren't entirely certain themselves. The board ruled out customer-only parking and parking meters on Tuesday night, opting instead on the new two-hour ordinance, which will likely go into effect sometime in December or January.
Before the new rules can take effect, however, aldermen must determine on which streets to enforce the time limit.
