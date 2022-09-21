FULTON • City of Fulton officials plan to spend more than $60,000 repairing the fountain at the heart of the city’s popular downtown park.
Last week, officials on the Fulton Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to advertise for bids to repair the fountain, which surrounds a large statue near the center of Playgarden Park and is a popular attraction for families on blistering summer days.
According to Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn, the fountain has been working intermittently throughout the summer. Many days, it hasn’t run at all.
“We’d get it working for a little bit, and then it would go out again,” Quinn said. “It’s been kind of a bummer summer.”
When running properly, the fountain shoots streams of water into the air in several distinct patterns.
The issue, according to the mayor, lies in the technology used to control the water jets. The fountain, installed alongside the rest of the park more than a decade ago, operates using what Quinn described as a “smart board,” which acts as the fountain’s brain and dictates the water jet’s patterns and general operation. Without it, the fountain doesn’t run.
According to the mayor, the mechanisms within the fountain have simply grown old and need replacing.
“It’s paid its dues,” Quinn said of the fountain.
Although Fulton officials voted unanimously to advertise for bids to repair the fountain, the five-figure price tag — which is only an estimate — seemed to give them a bit of sticker shock.
“It is a lot,” Quinn said of the cost.
“Is there no warrant on that at all?” Alderman Brad Chatham asked.
There isn’t, the mayor said.
State law requires city officials to advertise for bids on any expenses over $5,000, although Quinn said the city is unlikely to receive many, if any, bids on the project. To her knowledge, only a single company within the area — based in Atlanta — manufactures and repairs the parts necessary to fix the fountain.
“There aren’t a lot of companies out there that can fix something like this,” she said.
Playgarden Park, and its centerpiece statue and fountain, opened in the fall of 2010 and was immediately popular. The park, which also features a large playground, is often credited as helping revive Fulton’s downtown area and is frequently used to host public events like the upcoming movie in the park on Oct. 31.
Quinn said the city shuts down the fountain in cold weather months, giving officials time to make the repairs by the time next summer rolls around.
