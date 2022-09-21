Fountain fix

In this file photo from August 2011, Brooke Stanford of Fulton splashes water at her brother, Mark, in the fountain at downtown Fulton's Playgarden Park. The fountain, one of the park's most popular features, has been working intermittently since the start of the summer. Fulton officials plan to spend nearly $60,000 to fix it. 

 ADAM ARMOUR I THE TIMES

FULTON • City of Fulton officials plan to spend more than $60,000 repairing the fountain at the heart of the city’s popular downtown park.

Newsletters

adam.armour@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus