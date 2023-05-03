The City of Fulton is taking steps to secure the 118 N. Cummings St. building in downtown Fulton.
In the most recent meeting of the city's board of aldermen on April 18, city building inspector Shane Davis brought the building to the board's attention as one which needed to be secured. Davis told The Times that the building's older style makes the structure historically significant to downtown Fulton and therefore worth preserving.
"It would be more beneficial for the character of the city to maintain such buildings when feasible," Davis said.
The building, located across the street from The Salty Net restaurant on N. Cummings St., has fallen into a state of disrepair. The northeast and northwest corners of the building have begun to show signs of buckling, and the roof and the second story's flooring have rotted to the point of being hazardous to anyone entering the building.
"There are a lot of areas inside the building where the flooring is not safe," Davis said. "You could literally fall through the floor and become injured, or worse."
The building is privately owned, and the city is in contact with its owner to expedite the structure's proper maintenance.
Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said that while the city lacks the funds to repair the building, securing the building to prevent passersby from entering has become a priority for public safety. She said that during recent inclement weather in the area, sheets of tin came loose from the roof of the building, creating hazardous debris.
“I worry that it’s a liability, as far as a safety concern for the community,” Mayor Quinn said.
Prior to the April 17 meeting, the building was "wide open," said Davis. The city authorized the public works department to secure the structure during the meeting, and it has since been boarded up. Further action on the building has been tabled until the owner has had an opportunity to consult with contractors, investors and others regarding the best way to move forward with the building's repair or demolition. The city is scheduled to meet with the owner in its July 18 board of aldermen meeting.
"We would definitely prefer seeing the building being restored and becoming a viable commercial building in the downtown area," Davis said, "but ultimately that decision is going to lie with the property owner."
