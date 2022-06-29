The City of Fulton will host its annual Independence Day celebration this week with a grand fireworks display over the Tenn-Tom Waterway.
Scheduled for Friday night, July 1, at 5 p.m. in The Grove on the campus of Itawamba Community College, the annual event will have plenty of “fun” activities preceding the fireworks display. Several food trucks and independent groups are scheduled to be on-hand with food, competitions, and activities.
“Live entertainment will begin at 5:00 p.m., but several vendors have said they will be there early if anyone wants to come to the event before that time,” Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn told The Times. “We do have a good bit more vendors participating this year, and we are anticipating a larger crowd than we had last year. I think having the event on a weekend night will help increase those numbers.”
A pie baking contest will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Contestants who would like to try their hand (or stomach) in the watermelon eating contest, must be registered by 7 p.m. The contest will begin at 7:50 p.m.
“This year we are bringing back the watermelon eating contest, pie baking contest, and the dog costume contest as well. In addition to these events, we are adding a turtle race, so everyone needs to bring a turtle if you want to participate,” Quinn said.
Turtle races are scheduled for 7 p.m. registration with the race beginning promptly at 7:50 p.m.
Local bands and individuals are scheduled to entertain throughout the night with the fireworks set to begin at 9 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the event.
“I would encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs or blankets, sunscreen, mosquito spray, and a towel and change of clothes for children who wish to get in the foam pit,” she added.
Fulton’s Fireworks Festival is one of the largest events held by the city throughout the year.
“The best places to view the fireworks are along the Waterway Walking Track and around the hill at ICC’s Tennis Courts,” Quinn said. “We’re excited to see everyone and hoping for beautiful weather!”