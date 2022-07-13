FMBank’s board of directors and employees joined in the groundbreaking ceremony for the newest branch location at 418 Interchange Drive on the property that formerly housed Pizza Hut. The estimated opening for the new facility is early 2023.
Fulton’s Farmers and Merchants Bank (FMBank) held its official groundbreaking ceremony recently.
In December 2021, Paul Haynes, Chairman of Farmers and Merchants Bank of Baldwyn, Mississippi, and the Board of Directors announced the granting of approval by the MS Department of Banking and Consumer Finance for the opening of a Loan Processing Office/Deposit Processing Office in Fulton in the Walmart shopping plaza located at 100 Interchange Drive, Suite 210.
FMBank’s temporary office opened in the plaza on December 27 under the direction of Fulton’s own, David Brown. Brown told those gathered he looked forward to operating out of the new facility and continuing to meet the banking needs of city’s residents and those in the surrounding area.
In a press release announcing FMBank’s move across the river, FMBank President & CEO, John Haynes said they looked forward to banking in Fulton for generations to come.
“We are a locally managed bank; dedicated to serving the communities where we live and our children go to school,” Haynes stated. “We take a very personal interest in the success of our customers and friends, and we take pride in banking with generations of families and watching children grow up and bank with us.”
FMBank is one of Mississippi’s top-rated banks receiving a 5 Star Rating by Bauer Financial for over 30 years with now 11 branches and $468 million in assets.