During their April 19 meeting, the City of Fulton Board of Aldermen voted to move a special tourism tax forward one week.
Originally set for June 7, the “Pennies for the Park” vote will now take place on May 31. The previous date conflicted with the primary for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District election, therefore, forcing the city to choose another date.
If passed, the measure would impose a 3% tourism tax on restaurant sales in Fulton and could go into effect as early as July 2022. Proceeds from the tax could only be used for beautification of current parks, new parks, recreation, and promoting tourism.
"Whether or not a citizen directly uses parks, everyone can benefit from the economic benefits that parks provide," Mayor Emily Quinn told The Times in a previous article. "The resulting economic development benefits the entire city by providing revenue that reduces the property tax burden for all of our citizens."
Tupelo, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Columbus, Corinth, Holly Springs, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Southaven, Starkville, and West Point all have a similar restaurant tax in place.
HB 1740, passed by the Mississippi legislature and signed by Governor Tate Reeves on April 1, stipulates that 60% of Fulton voters in the May 31 special election must vote in favor of Pennies for Parks in order for the proposed tax to be levied. Once passed, the tax would stay in effect until July 1, 2026, when it would first be subject to repeal.
In a social media Q & A post, Quinn answered questions concerning the proposed tourism tax.
Q: What is the “Pennies for the Park” tax and who pays it?
A: The City will receive a 3% restaurant tourism tax. The restaurant tax is 3% of the gross sales in restaurants within the city limits, paid by any person, whether you live in Fulton or outside of the City. That means three pennies for every dollar, or for example, with a $25 check, you pay .75 cents to the tourism tax account.
Q: Is this tax unusual for the state of Mississippi?
A: No, there are roughly 63 tourism taxes for Mississippi cities.
Q: Can the City spend the revenue generated by the tax on any expenditure that they choose?
A: No, state law mandates that this money may only be used for parks and recreation or tourism.
Q: Why are parks important for economic development?
A: Individuals and businesses want to locate in areas with recreational opportunities. Parks improve the quality of life of citizens and improve the economic attractiveness of cities. The park employs many young people in their first official job.
Q: Why is the tourism tax needed to fund future park enhancements and expansion?
A: The City generates about $52,500 non-tax revenue annually for parks with tournament entry fees, facility rentals, and concession sales, this money is used for annual operating expenses in a $279,000 parks budget and is needed to maintain our current system. Parks are not intended to make a profit, but instead to enhance the quality of life of our citizens and improve the economic attractiveness of our city, which ultimately improves tourism and sales tax revenues.
Q: Why are parks beneficial to all citizens regardless of where you live or if you personally use them?
A: Parks and recreation (similar to quality schools) improve the quality of life of our citizens and improve the economic attractiveness of our city. The resulting economic development benefits the entire city by providing revenues that reduce the property tax burden for all of our citizens. Therefore, whether or not you use parks, you benefit from stable property tax rates.
Q: What future parks enhancement and expansion projects are planned contingent upon tourism tax funding?
A: Rehabilitation of the City of Fulton Gymnasium; Restructure and re-do current layout of baseball and softball fields; Replace fencing around all baseball and softball fields; Add new fields (baseball, softball, soccer, and tennis courts); Upgrade playground equipment at City Park
Pave Road (Spring Street Entrance) and all of the parking lot.
Q: What future tourism enhancements and projects are planned contingent upon tourism tax funding?
A: Larger events with more entertainment (Redlands Festivals); Larger 4th of July Fireworks Show; More Events throughout the year
Q: What is the potential revenue from a 3% Restaurant Tax?
A: Based on restaurant sales estimated using EMSI 2022 software through the MSU Extension Service for Local Government and restaurant sales for Fulton estimated using 2020-2021 sales tax data from the MS Dept of Revenue, annual restaurant sales are estimated to be between $19 million and $23 million. If restaurant sales remain stable, a potential 3% tax on restaurant sales could generate an estimated sales tax revenue between $570,000 and $690,000.