During their November 16 meeting, the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to state exactly who is responsible for delinquent garbage bills on future tax notices.
“The land or property owner should know before he rents his property out that he is responsible for the garbage bill attached to it,” Board President Bill Sheffield said.
Itawamba County Tax Collector Debbie Johnson agreed with the board’s decision. Johnson said her office follows protocol when it comes to denying car tags to property owners who have an outstanding garbage bill debt.
“We receive the list from Three Rivers and if they are delinquent they cannot purchase a tag,” Johnson told the board.
Amid the back and forth discussion was the issue of rental properties and homeowners who strive at great lengths to purchase a tag in a family member's name or purchase a tag in a different state to avoid paying the debt. Regardless, in the end, they agreed that printing the law on the back of the tax notification would be a step in the right direction.
County Attorney Bo Russell recommenced the following notification to all property owners:
“Pursuant to MCAs 19-5-22, “Every generator of garbage and the owner of the real property occupied by the generator of garbage shall be jointly and severally liable for the garbage fees. Said fees shall be a lien upon the real property where the garbage is generated.”
Stated simply, the fees for solid waste (garbage) are the responsibility of the generator of the garbage and against the owner of the property. If the bill is unpaid, it then becomes a lien against the property and the county tax collector will withhold a vehicle tag until the bill is paid.
Rental properties owners and individuals who have inherited property often find themselves unaware of how the law works and with garbage bill debt climbing from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars since the law went into effect over two decades ago.