The City of Fulton is gearing up for festival fun.
The Redlands Festival Planning Committee met earlier this week to put pen to paper finalizing schedules and adding to their to-do list for the March 31 to April 2 event. The group is focused on bringing back the much loved festival after a more than two decade hiatus.
Mayor Emily Quinn told The Times the line up of events organized by the committee has something for all ages.
“We will have dog races, pony rides, a bouncy house, education stations, and other fun events for children,” she said. “For the young at heart, we will have a great entertainment lineup starting with Pickin’ in the Park on Thursday night, line dancing, The Bouffants (Motown) on Friday night, The Dukes of Country on Saturday night, arts and crafts, Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament, the historical Redlands Run, and more!”
In the 90s, the Redlands Festival was a favorite among local residents. In 1994, its annual 10k Redlands Run became a certified TAC course. Arts and crafts were set up around the Itawamba County courthouse square along with food booths.
Food trucks and a variety of arts and crafts with be lined around the court square beginning at 10 a.m. Quinn said there is still time to register as a vendor.
“Registration forms are found on the Itawamba County Development Council website, http://itawambams.com/,” she said. “Look for the link ‘Redlands Festival’ at the top of the page.”
The Doggie Dash will be held Saturday, April 2 with small breeds competing at 11 a.m. and medium breeds competing at 1 p.m. Participants can register their pets for the race online along with other events such as the cornhole tournament.
Quinn said recreating the Redlands has been rewarding and a learning experience. Although COVID has hindered some events from coming to fruition, the plan is to build on what takes place this year and set even loftier goals for next year.
“It’s fun to reward our citizens and those around us with events like these. My plan is to have even more events similar to Redlands in the future,” she said. “Next year will be bigger and better!”
Quinn also noted that she hopes that events like the Redlands Festival will become the norm.
“It is truly exciting to see the growth in the city! During COVID, there weren’t any events, so to finally be able to host events again and regain a sense of normalcy is refreshing,” Quinn noted. “I’ve always said that Fulton was the best kept secret of the south, and I think more and more people are seeing that.”