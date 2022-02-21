TUPELO • Crossroads Ranch, a Fulton-based community for high-functioning disabled adults, hosted its second annual Golden Halo fundraising benefit Saturday night at the Tupelo Furniture Market.
The benefit featured food, drinks, both a live and silent auction, live music from the Aces Wild Band and an appearance by Fulton native, World Series Champion and longtime Crossroads Ranch benefactor Brian Dozier. Artwork created by Crossroads residents – paintings, pyrography (artistic images made by way of burns on wood) and sculptures – were spotlighted among the items up for auction.
The 2020 Golden Halo event, also hosted by Dozier, raised more than $200,000 toward the completion of men's lodging at the ranch. Proceeds from this year's fundraising will go toward construction of women's lodging, slated to begin in May.
"When we do these events, we're always thinking, 'Do people show up,' especially with the COVID stuff and everything going on, but you never cease to amaze us," Dozier said to the benefit crowd. "With your contributions, the ranch continues to thrive and will continue to grow."
Crossroads Ranch is the brainchild of Renae Bennett, whose son Marcus Beard suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of a motorcycle accident in November 2002 at the age of 17. When she founded the ranch in 2013, Bennett envisioned a place where special needs adults like her son could not only exist, but truly thrive.
Her vision became reality in November of 2020 when, 18 years after his injury, Beard became one of the first eight residents to move into Crossroads Ranch. The ranch currently can accommodate 10 residents and is expected to reach capacity with two additional residents set to move into the facilities in the next several weeks.
"God says with God, all things are possible, and this has become a reality for these men, and with the future for our ladies coming," Bennett said.
Bennett introduced Susan Sheffield, her longtime friend and Crossroads Ranch volunteer whose fundraising efforts have been instrumental in the ranch's success. The residents of Crossroads presented Sheffield with a special award Saturday for her years of hard work toward making the ranch a reality.
"I text y'all, I ask for donations, and nobody turns me down," Sheffield said. "And it's not me, because it's for these guys and for every other adult that will be there for years and years to come."
Dozier, a lifelong friend of Beard's, feels fortunate to be in a position to do some real good for his friend and others like him.
"There are amazing things happening at the ranch," he said. "To see the ranch finally open this past year is truly remarkable."
To learn more about Crossroads Ranch, visit their website at www.xroadsranch.org.