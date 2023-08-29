Races for Itawamba County circuit clerk and one supervisor’s district race was decided in Tuesday’s runoff election, with one other county supervisor matchup now headed for the November general election.
With all precincts reporting (minus absentee ballots), Ceburn Gray will replace longtime Circuit Clerk Carol Gates in 2024 after defeating Joseph P. Jones in Tuesday’s head-to-head runoff. Gray, currently Fulton’s city clerk, got 51.57% of the vote while Jones finished with 48.33%. Gates has served as circuit clerk since 1996. With no Democratic or Independent candidates running, the runoff effectively decides who will replace Gates, who will have served the county in that position for 28 years when she retires at the end of the current term.
Likewise, incumbent Bill Sheffield, with 56.60% of the vote, will hold onto his seat as Fifth District Supervisor after beating Leon Hayes (43.40%) in the Republican primary runoff. There is no Democratic or Independent opponent on the November 7 ballot.
Wally Barnard unseated fellow Republican Terry Moore, the incumbent, in Tuesday’s primary runoff, but the Third District Supervisor winner won’t be decided until the general election. Barnard, who defeated Moore 66.72% to 32.94%, will face Independent candidate Trelvie McMillen on Nov. 7.
Absentee ballots must be available in the Circuit Clerks’ office Sept. 23 for the November election. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 9.
