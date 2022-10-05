TREMONT • Like the undead, Tremont Attendance Center’s biggest and spookiest fundraising event is rising from the grave.
After a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, the school’s annual Halloween Carnival will return to frighten and delight … mostly the latter … kids of all ages on Friday, Oct. 21. The event is held on the school campus.
Tremont’s annual Halloween Carnival is easily the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year. In the decade preceding the hiatus, the school raised more than half-a-million dollars at events held in October leading up to the carnival.
Though the Halloween carnival itself will remain the same with traditional activities on the night of the event itself and myriad class-driven fundraisers like bake sales and cake walks leading up to the day of the carnival, the years since the last event have left the carnival … (cue eerie music) … changed.
“We are really excited to be able to bring back our Halloween Carnival, “ said elementary assistant principal Brady Ramey. “But we are keeping a couple of things from what we did the last couple of years.”
One change from previous carnivals is a switch from class suppers to school-wide suppers. Instead of having multiple class suppers throughout the month of October, the school will host two school-wide suppers this year. The first was a chicken and dressing supper held earlier this week; the second is a barbecue dinner set for Oct. 18.
“In bringing it back, we tried to be mindful of the situation with inflation and the fact that we have a large group of new teachers and administrators,” said PTO President Mark Holley. “Because of this, we chose to have two suppers where we would buy the ingredients and work together as a school to reduce the stress and impact on our supportive community in a time when inflation is cutting into incomes.”
During the carnival’s absence, the school held multiple events to raise funds in place of the October event. In both 2020 and 2021, the school held a school-wide supper, as well as a large prize giveaway. In 2020, the school partnered with Davis Ford to raise funds through a car giveaway, and last year, Tremont held a raffle with several prizes, with the final prize being $5,000.
“With the support of the community and surrounding area, we have been able to raise comparable amounts each year,” Ramey said when asked about how the school bridged the fundraising gap left by the carnival’s absence.
A raffle similar to last year’s has been added to the carnival activities in 2022. It will be a 20-prize raffle with each class selling chances.
The Halloween carnival at Tremont has always had a tremendous amount of support over the decades, and many have been working hard to bring it back Holley’s grateful to those who have been working to bring the carnival back without a hitch.
“Thanks to everyone who is working to make the carnival comeback successful,” Holley said.
