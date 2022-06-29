Editor’s note: Lexus Black is a junior at the University of North Alabama majoring in Journalism. She is a 2020 graduate of Tremont High School.
“Considering that I feel what we do is very important, I had no idea the Extension service existed growing up,” said Marie Rogers, the Itawamba County Extension Agent.
The Itawamba Extension Service, which operates under the leadership of the Mississippi Extension Service, provides opportunities for youth to participate in events dedicated to helping them develop skills that prepare them for entering society. Providing information through 4-H is key to Mississippi State’s research and other universities in the state when it comes to educating youth.
The goal of the Extension service, as well as 4-H groups, is to help youth learn hands-on projects and through different methods provide the foundation of independence and ways to live in an ever-changing world.
“We teach through experiential learning, that’s hands-on opportunities. If you go through whatever it is we’re teaching you, you’re more likely to retain it in your mind,” said Rogers.
In 1927 the organization officially adopted the pledge it continues to use today.
“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
The 4-H members learn a principle of education in the field of independence and structure to adapt to today’s advancing society. They thrive to maintain a key message to the children...to learn projects and advance their skills in agriculture and/or cooking.
“Our motto is teaching leadership, citizenship, and life skills, and we just want to keep doing that. My goal, especially now that I’m a mom, I want kids to be able to fend for themselves and learn how to be productive citizens in society,” Rogers said, about the principle of what 4-H offers to younger youth.
“Not be dependent on anyone else. I want them to be able to cook their own food, grow their own garden, sew their own clothes if need be,” she continued.
Navigating the pandemic
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Extension services and 4-H groups still provided their services to the youth, but it was hard transitioning from in-person meetings to online instructional videos.
The pandemic began before the extension service’s Safety Day program, one of the largest events the service organizes for second-graders from across the county. Between 750-1,000 students are reached with interactive safety displays including ATV instruction, reptile identification, and bicycle safety.
In March 2022, the Itawamba County Extension Service held its first Safety Day since the onset of the pandemic.
“I was so glad to be able to reconnect with them. The pandemic happened right before Safety Day for the second graders that year, and I was really upset because I wholeheartedly believe in that program,” said Rogers.
Even during this difficult time, the extension service continued to educate and connect with the youth. With grab-n-go bags filled with different projects each month, the youth could put together and photograph their project to send to the 4-H group. They continued to learn and connect with one another, even during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We had grab-n-go kits that were somewhat successful. Whatever the project was...Horticulture, cooking, crafts, we would put together a paper bag full of goodies, and they were to complete the tasks and take pictures,” said Rogers.
Back to Normal
After the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, the Itawamba County Extension Service was able to reinstitute its programs for both youth and senior citizens in the county. Events throughout this summer programs include; Project Achievement Day, Culinary Arts Kids Camp, Senior Citizen Day, and Poultry Chain Interest meeting.
The 4-H Project Achievement Day was held at Itawamba Community College this year. The contest is for all district kids who want to compete in a variety of subjects and skills. It’s an opportunity for members to show off their knowledge and skills during this event.
“It’s the contest for all the district kids. They compete in subjects including, bicycle, public speaking, visual presentation, clothing selection and construction, and entomology. It’s just a time when they come together and show off what they’ve been working on all year long,” said Rogers.
The Culinary Arts Kid’s Camp recently held was dedicated to basics of kitchen use, teaching the youth how to prepare types of food, and use fresh products from local farmer’s markets. This is the Extension and 4-H group’s first time having this event in the county made possible as part of a grant they are associated with.
“They focused on teaching children to prepare what you find at your local farmer’s market. It is not thrown in the microwave, already prepared, or just warming up stuff from the store. It was something we had been looking forward to and hope to do again,” said Rogers.
Something for all ages
The pandemic not only affected 4-H activities held by the extension service but also brought senior citizens' events to a halt. This year the service was able to hold its 27th Annual Senior Citizens Day at Itawamba Community College. Entertainment, Bingo, pizza, and a health fair were sponsored by local businesses and agencies.
“This year it was a health fair, and it wasn’t just health-related things, it was all services in the area offered to our senior citizens. I was glad to finally be back in person,” Rogers said.
Rogers, who has been the Extension and 4-H agent in Itawamba County, for 14 and half years, helps the community in connecting the youth with their programs, while also being a mom to her three children, Bo, Clara Beth, and Jack Henry, and wife to husband, Joe Rogers, who is Mantachie’s Agriculture teacher.
The Itawamba County Extension Service and 4-H group would like anyone to participate, even if people are not involved in the group. The programs offer a great chance to educate the young minds in every aspect of skills and opportunities for the youth to try their hands-on.
“People are always welcome at any of our programs. You don’t always have to be a member so if you see it in the newspaper or on Facebook, just come. We want everybody from all walks of life. It’s really an educational opportunity and we just want everybody who wants to be a part of us, to come,” said Rogers.
For more information on the Mississippi Extension Services or the Itawamba County Extension Service, please call Penny Parmer, Itawamba Extension Office Associate, or Marie Rogers, at (662) 862-3201 or email at marie.rogers@msstate.edu. For upcoming events follow the Itawamba County Extension Office Facebook page and website.