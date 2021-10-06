Itawamba County Health Department is now offering flu shots and COVID-19 booster shots for those who qualify.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced in a press release on Thursday that beginning Sept. 30, all county health departments would be taking appointments for flu vaccination shots and COVID-19 booster shots.
The flu vaccination is recommended for anyone 6 months and older. While the flu season typically peaks from December to February, the season can start as early as November and carry on through March.
"We recommend that all Mississippians get their flu shots every year, but especially now with COVID-19. The flu vaccine can be given at the same time – or any time before or after - the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no minimum amount of time you need to wait between these vaccinations," said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
"We recommend getting vaccinated now before we reach peak flu activity. Influenza vaccination is especially important for young children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems," he said. "Flu vaccination is the best way to protect both children and adults from serious complications such as hospitalization, and in many cases, death."
A single booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for certain groups who have already received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.
AND you fall into one of the following categories:
Adults aged 65 years and older, OR
Long-term care facility residents, OR
Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions (including, but not limited to diabetes, dementia, heart conditions, hypertension, chronic lung diseases, or liver disease), OR
Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure (first responders, educational staff, manufacturing and correctional workers, and those who work in the public)
A full list of underlying medical conditions, as well as, at risk occupations can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters.
MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments. COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. In Itawamba County, first and second vaccination are also available at Wal-Mart Supercenter in Fulton and Access Family Health Clinic in Tremont according to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.
To make an appointment for a flu vaccination or a COVID-19 booster vaccination, contact the Itawamba County Health Department at 662-862-3072.