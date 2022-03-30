“With country music, at least in my personal opinion and how I listen to it...I really listen,” Tyler Eden said of his love of country music. “Every genre has amazing songwriters of course, but I’ve always just felt a pull to the heartbreak, redemption, and everything in between with country songs.”
Eden is set to play Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. at the Redlands Festival.
It’s a homecoming of sorts. The Itawamba County native says the roots of his love of country music run deep. For him, it began at a very young age and his family was the first to witness it.
Itawamba roots
“I was super young for sure. My mom tells me stories of how I’d get up on the fireplace mantle and use a coke bottle as a “guitar” and sing country songs,” Eden laughed. “I was definitely inspired by my family as well. My mom always sang and my dad sang, acted, and danced as well. So, I was instilled with music and the arts at a young age for sure.”
Eden says church was a large part of his life. His grandfather was a Baptist preacher for many years which lead to him singing in church at a very young age.
“Actually, singing in church with my mom and dad was the first time I was ever in front of anyone while performing,” he recalled. “That always holds a really special place in my heart.”
The fireplace at home and hymns in the church were soon followed by singing in school.
“Oh yes! I was in choir with Mrs. Hilda Bishop from the time I was in junior high until I graduated,” Eden said. “Choir helped me perfect and polish everything that I learned growing up around a piano with my family.”
Nashville wings
Country music wasn’t Eden’s first stop on his musical journey. He started playing rock music around 2009. Touring extensively, he said he was able to see the country and meet people that he typically would not have had the opportunity to.
“But, country music always calls you home. I guess it’s a bit of a ‘can take the boy out the country, but can’t take the country out of the boy’ kinda situation,” he joked.
Eden has lived in the heart of country music, Nashville, for the last decade. He leans to the old classic country when it comes to his “go-to” music playlist. Cash and Haggard are two of his favorites, but he does lean to the 90s when it comes to songwriting inspiration.
“I’m definitely inspired by good 90’s country. Tim McGraw, George Strait, Travis Tritt, Brooks, and Dunn. Those are my go to’s for sure on the daily,” he said. “When it comes to female artists, I always loved Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Reba, and of course my girl Dolly. She’s the queen!”
Sing me a song sweet music man
Eden’s love of music stretches beyond simply singing and playing, telling a story through a song puts “songwriter” at the top of his list.
“I try to write every day as much as I can, but, sometimes I just don’t have anything or aren’t feeling inspired immediately. I try not to force it on those days because most of what is gonna come out isn’t going to be organic and genuine,” he said.
The 29-year-old says when the words feel ‘blocked,’ he can look around and there’s always something to write about, even if he doesn’t end up using it.
After returning to the country music scene, Eden penned “Jar of Memories.”
“It was actually one of the first songs I had written in this genre,” Eden said. “I’ve had it tucked back for a month or two before recording it. It just took finding the right group of guys to make it come to life and see the same vision that I did for it.”
Eden said the song has been out for about four weeks now and the reaction to date has been positive.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the feedback I’ve received on it so far,” he said. “I’m even more anxious and excited to release my other singles soon.”
Eden just wrapped up recording in the studio again. He says the grind never stops, but it makes him happy to be putting his songs about heartbreak, redemption, and everything in-between out into the world. He’s also excited about coming back to Fulton, his old stomping ground, and where it all began.
“I’m super stoked to be playing back in my hometown where all this began,” he said eagerly. “I used to play at the Redlands Festival when I was a kid!”