A high-speed chase in Fulton came to an end on the east side of the Interstate Highway 22 bridge on Tuesday.
An unnamed business contacted the Fulton Police Department about a suspicious vehicle, described as a green van. After running the vehicle's plates and determining the vehicle was stolen, Fulton police made contact with a female subject in the parking lot of the Subway off of South Adams Street. The subject eluded the officers, returning to her vehicle and fleeing north on South Adams with Fulton police in pursuit.
The subject reversed course near Trinity Church, heading back south until reaching the Interstate Highway 22 exit. After colliding with a police vehicle, the subject crashed the vehicle on the eastern side of the Tombigbee Waterway Bridge. A brief armed standoff ensued, but the suspect was taken into custody by Fulton police, with the assistance of the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, without further incident.
The incident obstructed traffic on the westbound I-22 lanes across the Tombigbee Waterway Bridge, reducing the westbound side of the bridge to one lane and slowing traffic on the South Adams Street off-ramp to a near standstill until the suspect was apprehended and a wrecker removed the suspect's vehicle.
The suspect is being held at the Itawamba County jail pending an appearance before a judge Wednesday. At the time of this writing, no official charges have been filed, but is expected to be charged with multiple felonies pending investigation by the Fulton Police Department.
This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information as it becomes available.
