The Historic Fulton Grammar School auditorium will officially be named in honor of a Fulton couple this week.
The presentation of the Robert and Victoria Blake Auditorium will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, after the night’s performance of “High School Musical 2.” The pair have been involved with the Itawamba Agricultural High School drama department for 23 years.
“Joe (Robert) and I both have a love of theater and musicals and our talents complement each other,” Victoria Blake said. “There were many days when I would be at the theater after school until 8 and 9 o'clock and then Joe would stay until the early hours working on the sets.”
She said one of the most memorable productions was “Into the Woods.” It’s one of the couple's favorites. They both knew every line of the show before they started working on it.
But it was only a few years ago that they started doing shows where they “fly characters.”
“I remember smiling sweetly at my husband and saying "Now before you say anything, please listen. Don't say no just yet. I want to do Peter Pan, but only if we fly. I don't want to do it any other way,” she told her husband.
With one more, “Come on Joe. You can do anything,” Blake said he did it.
But it takes more than determination and ingenuity to pull off productions to the level the Indian Players have successfully done. Blake said they have a strong support system in the community which makes all the difference.
“Community Support is very important. Over the years the community has helped us raise money through sponsorship, advertisements, items for silent auctions, promoting the plays on digital business boards,” Blake said. “Also, the community has attended and encouraged the students, which has helped them to develop self-confidence and life skills.”
How the program started
When she first began teaching at IAHS, Blake’s goal was to grow the drama department. Their first show was held at ICC.
“We could only get the theater for a couple of days before the show and this made it difficult to have enough time for building a set, rehearsals, and dress rehearsals. By my second year, I was very frustrated. All I wanted was a stage,” she said.
A former co-worker and dear friend, San McLeod, suggested Blake check out the Old Fulton Grammar School.
“I remembered being a guest speaker there, and that this was also where my husband attended school,” she recalled. “However, I had never checked out the auditorium, so after school that day, I drove there, and fortunately for me the door was open.”
Blake remembers walking into the theater.
“I was excited, but it didn’t have a great smell and there was also glass everywhere,” she noted of the condition of the building.
The glass came from broken bulbs on the stage and window panes had been broken out. The paint was peeling off everywhere she said and the old wood floors creaked as she walked around.
“When I left the auditorium there I was filled with so much hope. I knew I could build my drama program if I could get permission to use the theater,” she said.
But it didn’t take her long to realize that the building was soon to be demolished.
“I was heartbroken,” Blake said. “Then, I learned of a group that was working to save the grammar school and I started to help them. I knew my drama program could give the theater a purpose and a reason for it to be saved. Thanks to many community members and an injunction by Judge Sharion Aycock, the Old Fulton Grammar School was saved.”
Over the next three years, she directed five plays in the grammar school auditorium. Since they only started with a couple of hundred dollars, she said they were very limited as to what they could do.
“Not many students tried out at first, because, to be honest, drama was not the thing at that time,” she said. “I have always been amazed at the dedication of my students. At the time, we didn’t have air-conditioning or heat. We had no nice changing rooms or backstage bathrooms like we have today. Even during the productions, the turnout was very small. We tried to make it presentable but at the end of the day, the building was dilapidated. During this time we performed: Steel Magnolias, The Miracle Worker, Bull in a China Shop, The Last Leaf, Gift of the Magi, The Best Christmas Pageant, and Little Women.”
Over the years, thanks to grants, community volunteers, parents, and students in the Indian Players, the Old Fulton Grammar School was slowly renovated she noted. Auditorium seats in honor/memory of people and organizations were also sold to raise money for improvements. As a group, the Indian Players donated money to help install a backstage bathroom.
“This was a high priority for us because during shows the kids would have to run around the building to use the front bathrooms. The grant money and donations were also used for new carpets in the front of the building, theater, and back dressing rooms. Many community people and businesses, including the Indian Players, showed up and helped to paint and clean up,” Blake said. “Insurance money was also used to replace the old front drape curtain that had been destroyed because of vandalism. Since my husband was able to install the curtain and save on labor, we also had enough insurance money to install a second black curtain. This allowed us to have more versatility and scene options in our shows. At this time, a second new black curtain was installed. We were also very excited when heating and air units were put in the front of the grammar school and in the auditorium.”
Blake said she remembers a very exciting time at the grammar school when her husband found an old backdrop in one of the grammar school’s storage buildings.
“We learned that it dated back to the 1940s when the building was first built by President Roosevelt’s New Deal. My husband installed the curtain and it has been used in many productions since then. Community members also began finding historical artifacts that came from Fulton Grammar School, including a picture of when the grammar school was being built, which showed the construction men in front of the school,” she said. “This is now in the front lobby of the building.”
Their first sound system cost around $5.000, which was donated to the Create Foundation. A couple of years ago, the Indian Players invested in Digital Sound, which cost several thousands of dollars.
“We have also received grants from the Itawamba County Development Foundation for new lighting and we were recently given money from the City of Fulton for three new stage curtains. Last year, I also applied to the Mississippi Historical Commission in Jackson and requested permission to cover the grammar school seats. We have been approved and Mrs. Rita Chamblee is in the process of heading up this project,” Blake said of the to-do list for the auditorium. “We are also excited to hear that City of Fulton has received a grant to replace the grammar school roof. Over the years, we have had to deal with several leaks from the roof, so this alone is wonderful news.”
Impact on Students
Blake said several studies have shown show that schools, where students are involved in the arts, reap higher test scores.
“What I have witnessed throughout the years has been amazing. I feel so blessed to have been part of this and I truly believe the program has made such an impact in the lives of many young people. The arts teach so many skills including teamwork, self-esteem, problem-solving, memorization, history, reading, time-management, responsibility and the list goes on,” she said concerning the benefits of student participation. “Many of our students have gone on to get theater scholarships in college, and some have even gone to become professional entertainers.”
Where are we going now?
Blake said although the high school drama program has had much success, she’s hopeful for theater opportunities beyond it as well.
“There is so much more we can still do. These are super exciting times. Personally, I would love to see a Community Theater in Fulton. This is definitely something I have put a lot of thought into. Before coming to work at IAHS, I was the director at Corinth Theater-Arts. The impact that this small community theater had on Corinth was amazing,” she said.
Blake said other studies show that when people and businesses move to a new community, they look at what that community has to offer such as schools, restaurants, museums, and Community Theater.
“I really hope that one day this is something our community will get behind and support,” she said. “Many former students and Itawamba residents have already expressed their enthusiasm in this project so this is very exciting. High School Musical 2 will be my 22nd production for the high school. Although this is my 25th year teaching, I still feel like I have a lot more to give! The future looks bright for the Indian Players. As long as the students are having fun and the community keeps coming back for more, I hope to keep challenging our group to do bigger and better things.”
Honored to be honored
When it comes to the auditorium being named in honor of the couple and their years of hard work and dedication, Blake said it’s quite overwhelming.
“We are extremely humbled and honored that the city and community thought us worthy of this honor. We had absolutely no idea this was going to happen and it took us completely by surprise. I was speechless when Mayor Emily Quinn and some of the parents in the program called to tell us,” she said. “It was very emotional and for me personally it was quite overwhelming.”