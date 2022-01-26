The Historic Fulton Grammar School will soon see some much-needed repairs. A grant was awarded in the amount of $93,860 by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) last week for roof repairs to the building.
At its regular meeting on January 21, the board of trustees of MDAH awarded over $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to eighteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools in Certified Local Government communities and other historic properties.
"The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program," said MDAH director Katie Blount. "The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature's support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures."
Since its restoration and designation as a historical landmark, Fulton Grammar School has been primarily used to host special functions. Its auditorium hosts the IAHS Indian Players’ annual productions, Families First for Mississippi (FFFM) host adult education classes, and senior citizens groups use it as a meeting place.
The building’s leaky roof has caused significant issues to the interior of the building and was in dire need of replacement.
Grant awards, such as the Fulton Grammar School grant, are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. Only county or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.
To become a Certified Local Government, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, an application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program.