With temperatures cooling as we shift from summer to fall, there's no shortage of holiday festivities to enjoy this month with the family!
Itawamba County Development Council’s (ICDC) aims to whet your holiday appetite with their annual Scarecrow Tour.
Businesses around Fulton are invited to participate in the event by decorating their storefront with a scarecrow scene. Those participating will be added to the lineup which is posted on the ICDC Facebook page. It’s a perfect time to get the family together for a drive and see how many scarecrows you can spot!
Registration is now open for those who would like to get involved and hand out candy. To reserve your spot, please call Fulton City Hall at 662-862-4929.
Itawamba Community College will be holding its 2021 Community Tailgate on Oct. 14, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in front of Butch Lambert Stadium at the Fulton Campus.
Businesses, alumni, teams, families, offices, both community and student groups and organizations are invited to participate in the free opportunity, according to Nina Strother, director of marketing and community engagement at ICC.
The City of Fulton’s much loved Scare Around the Square event has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. As in past years, folks will be set up around the courthouse square with games, activities, and, of course, plenty of trick-or-treating. Businesses not located in downtown Fulton are invited to set up booths around the county courthouse and inside Playgarden Park. Area churches and civic groups are also encouraged to participate.
Trick or treating is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Looking ahead, the City of Fulton has scheduled their annual Christmas parade for Dec. 2.