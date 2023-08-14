Fulton residents and anyone else dealing with the traffic bottleneck on South Adams St. over Interstate Highway 22 may be happy to know that the project is progressing on schedule.
Unfortunately, that still means that relief from the traffic congestion is still many months away.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation plans to complete the $6.5 million project, which will upgrade State Route 25/South Adams St. with signal additions and turn lanes north and south of the I-22 interchange, in spring of 2024. The contract was awarded to Cook & Sons Inc of Smithville, and work on the project began on May 22.
According to an MDOT report provided to The Times, northbound traffic improvements will include extended storage for left turns westbound onto Pierce Town Rd., a connecting turn/merge lane from eastbound Pierce Town Rd. to the southeast ramp of I-22 and extended storage for traffic turning left onto Access Rd.
Southbound traffic improvements will include improved turning radius for right turns onto Access Rd., a connected turn/merg lane from Access Rd. to the northwest ramp of I-22 and extended storage for lefthand turns onto eastbound Pierce Town Rd.
Signal and turn movement improvements on the aforementioned stretch of State Route 25/South Adams St. will include new signals, signal polees and mast arms at Pierce Town Rd.; extended dual left turn storage on the southeast ramp of I-22; aligned ramps with new signals, signal poles and mast arms for the north and south ramp intersections of I-22; new signals, signal poles and mast arms at Country Club Rd./Access Rd.; dedicated through and left turn lanes at Country Club Rd. and Access Rd.; simultaneous left turn improvements at Country Club Rd. and Access Rd., which will eliminate one phase of signal times; and the interconnection of all traffic signals between Pierce Town Rd. and Country Club/Access Rd., which will also integrate the use of intelligent traffic system technology.
According to the MDOT report, lane closures along State Route 25/South Adams St. will continue through "a good portion" of construction, with the signal at the southwest ramp of I-22 continuing to function with only a single lane due to the lane closures.
The report stated that, as of Friday, all earthwork at the interchange ramps and at the Country Club Rd./Access Rd. intersection had been completed, with the only remaining earthwork to be completed being on the connected turn lanes between Pierce Town Rd. and the southeast ramp as well as the connected turn lane from Access Rd. to the northwest ramp. Most of the curb and island paving work has been completed at the Pierce Town Rd. intersection. Based on the total monetary value of the project, it is approximately 11% complete.
