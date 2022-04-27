The Itawamba Attendance Center archery team came out on top in this year’s state tournament, a position they have been in before. For the second year in a row, the team took first place at the Archery in Mississippi Schools state tournament, Class 2A division in Jackson, and Coach Sandy Webb could not be more pleased with her archers.
“I am so very proud of each and every one of my archers. They set goals weekly to get better so that we would be ready for the state competition. This is a very good and talented group of kids. The work ethic they showed will help them in the future,” she said.
This is IAC’s second year to have an archery team at the middle school. Webb coaches the team along with Coach Devan Ramey and Coach Wesley Pannell. Last year due to Covid restrictions, the team had to shoot at Mantachie and report their scores to the officials.
“We had to wait on other schools to shoot and wait a long time to see if we won,” Webb said. So this was the team’s first year to make the trip to Jackson. “The students were very excited about being able to go to Jackson this year,” she said. “It is a great experience for them to get to shoot with other archers (from all over the state).”
Noah Thompson, an eighth-grader who was on the team last year as well as this year, enjoyed the trip to Jackson as well. “This second year was more enjoyable than the first, getting to step into the stadium and witness the victory first-hand. This year was the best. Winning state made me feel more accomplished than I have ever felt.”
The team, consisting of seventh and eighth graders, shot a 3021 to earn them the top spot among the 14 schools in their division that competed.
First-time archers Paden Wilson and Novalee Vanasselberg, both seventh graders, ranked among the top middle school students, shooting a 280 and 279 respectively.
“I enjoyed being on the team. It was a lot of fun,” Wilson said. “It was even better when we started competing in tournaments just adding that element of pressure and having to perform. There’s a lot of difference between practice and competing. When you compete alongside other archers, it fuels you to shoot better than them and that played a big part in how I shot at Jackson. After the experience we had this year, I am certainly looking forward to next year. The coaches were really supportive. They were encouraging, especially before matches, and they believed in us, which made us believe in ourselves.”
“This is my first year doing archery,” Vanasselberg said. “The coaches were amazing and very helpful. All of my teammates were nice and fun to talk to. We ended the season with three trophies and as a team scoring over 3000. It was a fun experience.”
The team placed first in the Itawamba County Junior High Archery Tournament as well as first in the AIMS North Qualifier, in addition to the first place at state.