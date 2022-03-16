The Pride of Itawamba Band Boosters is hosting a unique fundraiser that assures patrons a good night’s rest...a mattress sale.
The ‘one day only event’ is set for Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Commons at Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS). Over 25 mattresses from top brands such as Beautyrest, Temper-Pedic, and Mattress Firm will be set up for would-be buyers to test to see which type or style fits their particular needs. All sizes will be available along with adjustable bases, luxury pillows, and mattress pads.
“These are high-quality mattresses at a great deal, 20-50% off the retail price,” Luke Rennells, President of the Pride of Itawamba Band Boosters said. “Plus your supporting both the IAHS Band and the IAC Junior High Band.”
Rennells said on-site financing is also available the day of the sale with approval within two minutes. With purchases of any mattress of $500 or more, the customer will receive a free set of sheets. Once the purchase is made, delivery is set up to the home for $89 with merchandise arriving within 2 to 3 weeks. If a patron purchases more than one mattress, the shipping cost for the other mattresses will be prorated.
The concept of “The Mattress Fundraiser,” came to fruition through Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS), founded in 2005. CFS provides schools and groups with high-impact, no-cost fundraising.
The sale was originally set for 2020, but Covid disrupted the groups fundraising plans. Rennells says they hope to provide the public with a “showroom style” shopping experience and finally get to the business of raising funds for the band.
“We’re glad to be able to provide this. It’s local and convenient, but the most important benefit is for the band. The funds raised will provide much-needed instruments for the kids and money needed for competition fees,” Rennells said. “It’s a win/win for everyone and we hope folks will come out and make a purchase.”