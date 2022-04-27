ROSEMONT, Illinois -- On the weekend of Saturday, April 23, Itawamba Agricultural High School joined 109 of the top quiz bowl teams from small public high schools at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare for the 2022 Small School National Championship Tournament to determine who was the best.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, was captained by Evan Conner, who was joined by Jeremiah Bell, Landon Brown, Jacob Gray, and Dylan Quinn. The team was coached by Christopher Johnson.
Itawamba Agricultural was the only Mississippi team at the national championship.
Itawamba Agricultural finished the preliminary rounds with a 4-6 record.
There were some tense moments. Itawamba Agricultural defeated Evergreen from Metamora, Ohio by the narrow margin of 240-235 during round 9 and defeated Morris from Oklahoma 180-170 during round 13.
Itawamba Agricultural's shot at the playoffs ended when they lost to Fair Grove from Missouri in round 12.
The Traditional Public Schools Division champion was Glasgow High School Glasgow, Kentucky. The Open Division champion was the A team from St. Mark's School of Texas Dallas, Texas.
The 2022 Small School National Championship Tournament (Traditional Public Schools Division)'s field featured 55 teams from 16 states.