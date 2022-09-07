FULTON • IAHS teacher Victoria Blake, longtime sponsor of the school’s drama team, the IAHS Indian Players, was one of eight area recipients selected by Room to Room Furniture for a $250 classroom grant to be used towards supplies and materials to help their students succeed.
The Tupelo-based furniture store presented the grant during the store’s Teacher Appreciate Night on Thursday, Aug. 25. Blake was nominated by retired IAHS teacher Lori Holland.
Holland said she’s watched both of her sons benefit from Blake’s drama program and recognized the work she has put into building the IAHS Indian Players.
“Mrs. Blake puts her life and soul into these productions,” Itawamba Agricultural High School student Jack Holland said last week at Room to Room Furniture’s grant presentation during the store’s Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday Aug. 25.
“Both of our boys have benefited from the arts at IAHS, especially drama,” Holland said. “Victoria does not just put on simple plays, she creates state-of-the-art productions that rival productions anywhere. The time she gives of herself is unbelievable. Not only Mrs. Blake but her entire family invests in the program.”
The nomination and selection was a meaningful surprise, said Blake, who has spent years building the school’s drama department into what it is today.
“I could not believe that I was chosen. It meant so much to me that someone just nominated me like that,” Blake said.
As successful as the plays are each year at the school, just as plentiful are the success stories about members of the cast and crew who have worked in Blake’s productions and benefited from her guidance.
One such IAHS student is Jack Holland, Lori Holland’s son.
Lori Holland said she’s seen plenty of success stories come out of the IAHS Drama Department, which in part prompted her to nominate Blake for the grant.
“Victoria deserved this grant for so many reasons, but mainly because I knew so many ways the drama department could benefit from extra money,” Holland said. “There are so many expenses that no one knows about.”
Blake said she plans to use the grant money to help cover production costs associated with this year’s show, “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.”
Blake said she was overcome with emotion as she listened to the Hollands speak at the grant presentation ceremony. She said every dollar helps when putting on a production, so the money will be put to good use.
“I was very overwhelmed, and felt so proud,” Blake said. “The money will definitely be used for ‘Frozen’ in some way or another.”
The IAHS Indian Players’ production of “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.,” is slated to open in February at the Fulton Grammar School auditorium.
