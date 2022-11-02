FULTON • A trio of guests provided Itawamba Agricultural High School students with insight into history, law and the military as part of a planned series of speakers.
The school opened its inaugural Distinguished Speaker Series on Friday, Oct. 21, with a visit from Eli Pinhaus, the son of Holocaust survivors. Pinhaus, making a return visit to campus, spoke about the persecution of the Jews in Thessaloniki, Greece, while under Nazi occupation.
During his presentation, Pinhaus also discussed his family’s involvement in resistance efforts during the war. Pinhaus’ mother joined a partisan group during the war and his uncle served as a spy working against the Axis powers.
Last Tuesday, the series continued with a visit from U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, who serves in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Mississippi.
IAHS social studies teacher and series organizer Dustin Wren asked Aycock, who lives in Fulton, to speak about the judiciary branch of government. His students have been studying the three branches of government.
“The judiciary is perhaps the least known about and a bit more mysterious than the other two branches,” Aycock said after the event. “So I tried to talk about judges at various state and federal levels, their jobs and jurisdiction and the experiences of being in the courtroom.”
Aycock explained to students how sentences are decided, the jury selection process, the appellate process, and other processes within the judiciary system. The program ended with an engaging question-and-answer session.
The series wrapped up this week with a visit from Greg Yarbrough, a retired U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan as an advisor to the Afghan military and currently works at Itawamba Community College as a career coach in the WIOA program.
Yarbrough’s presentation was titled: “Survey of the American Experience in Afghanistan.” Yarbrough discussed why America was in Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s culture and Yarbrough’s work to get his friend, his interpreter during his time in the country, out of Afghanistan when the U.S. pulled all troops out of the country in 2021.
Yarbrough also provided students with insight into Afghanistan and the U.S.’s role in it over the last two-plus decades.
The students with whom Yarbrough spoke were all born after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and his presentation gave them a first-hand account when much of what they know about the subject has been gleaned from history books.
All three events were a success, and Wren believes the series will prove beneficial to students and further enhance their learning experience at IAHS.
“The goal of the speaker series is to impact students by introducing them to a variety of voices,” Wren said. “First-hand accounts will always be more impactful than second-hand accounts. We hope students can see the world beyond their own and that this series sparks students into becoming lifelong learners.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.