IAHS healthy school award

IAHS was recently presented with the check for their Healthy Schools Award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. Pictured left to right: Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul, IAHS Healthy School Committee Members: Angie Moore, Caitlin Lind, Amy Jo Holcomb, Dustin Wren, and IAHS Principal Karen Gray.

 IAHS I COURTESY PHOTO

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi recently presented Itawamba Agricultural High School with a Healthy School Award grant. The grant, in the amount of $50,000, will be used to purchase a greenhouse for the school

