IAHS was recently presented with the check for their Healthy Schools Award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. Pictured left to right: Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul, IAHS Healthy School Committee Members: Angie Moore, Caitlin Lind, Amy Jo Holcomb, Dustin Wren, and IAHS Principal Karen Gray.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi recently presented Itawamba Agricultural High School with a Healthy School Award grant. The grant, in the amount of $50,000, will be used to purchase a greenhouse for the school
“We applied for the Healthy Schools grant to purchase a greenhouse that we're going to use to hopefully teach the kids some farm to table techniques,” said Healthy School committee member Angie Moore.
The BCBS Foundation of Mississippi rewards K-12 schools in Mississippi with the Healthy School Award who have programs and protocols that encourage a healthy lifestyle including physical wellbeing, parental and community involvement and healthy eating. These awards are designed to encourage schools to create and maintain a healthy school environment. According to the Foundation’s website, the goal of the award is to make schools, and state, a healthier place to live.
“There were four or five of us on the healthy schools committee that worked together to get all of our information in for the grant to apply for the award,” Moore said. “ We had to have everything turned in by the first part of March, and we just found out at the end of July that we received it.”
Current plans are for the greenhouse to be installed later this fall near the student parking lot. The greenhouse will be operational later this school year, andt the school plans to eventually offer some courses designed to utilize the greenhouse.
