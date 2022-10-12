FULTON • In early September, Itawamba Agricultural High School guidance counselor Stephanie Collier had some special news for senior Gibson Jarrell: He had been named the school’s newest National Merit Semi-Finalist.
Last October, Jarrell took the PSAT, and his scores earned him the prestigious distinction. But he credits his teachers and classes at IAHS for preparing him for the rigorous exam and named two specifically who helped him.
“Coach Johnson's English classes and Mr. Clayton's math classes in particular probably helped me the most in preparing for the content on the PSAT,” Jarrell said.
Jarrell is a member of the IAHS Scholar’s Bowl team and serves as student body secretary and president of the National Honor Society. The Mu Alpha Theta member is also a participant in the ICDC Junior Leadership program and has volunteered in the community with the Anchor Club.
Jarrell says English teacher Amy Jo Holcomb has had the most impact on him, especially in analyzing and interpreting text.
“She really helped me understand literature and the writing process better,” Jarrell said.
For her part, Holcomb said Jarrell is a joy to teach. He’s the kind of student with a natural curiosity and a near-insatiable hunger for knowledge.
“As intelligent as he is, he is on a constant quest to learn and know more, and that extends beyond the classroom,” Holcomb said. “He is humble and kind, and he has the best sense of humor.”
As sharp as her student is, what impresses Holcomb most about Jarrell is how down to earth he is.
“He’s just another kid,” she said. “What makes him special isn’t his brain; it’s his heart.”
Founded in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Program pits roughly 1.5 million students from across the country in academic competition for a portion of a pool of scholarship funds.
Of the 1.5 million high school competitors who enter each year, roughly 50,000 will qualify for recognition through the National Merit Scholarship Program, either as Commended Students or — far less likely — semifinalists.
Of the initial 1.5 million who entered the competition, only 16,000 or so, like Jarrell, will be named semifinalists. Of these, some 15,000 will be named finalists, opening them up to a trove of potential awards and scholarships through the program.
Finalists will be contacted in February.
Jarrell said he’s unsure of where he will attend college after graduation in May but has narrowed his choices down. He hopes to be named a National Merit Finalist and earn a scholarship from either Mississippi State, Ole Miss or Alabama.
As for his area of study, Jarrell is interested in English and mathematics, specifically statistics and whatever major he chooses will incorporate those.
In the meantime, Jarrell is enjoying his senior year while awaiting news of whether he will be a National Merit Finalist.
