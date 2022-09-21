FULTON • A local student's good grades and test-taking skills recently nabbed him some national attention.
Itawamba Agricultural High School's Jacob Farris was recently recognized by the College Board with the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.
Farris qualified for the award by having a 4.0 grade-point average and scoring at 1360 on the PSAT/NMSQT.
“It's a great honor for me to receive this award and represent my school,” Farris said. “It's a good feeling to see my hard work pay off for something good.”
The National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program is one of four College Board programs to award academic honors to underrepresented students.
To qualify for the award, students must either be sophomores or juniors in high school, have a 3.5 GPA or higher at the time they submit their application and have taken the PSAT 10 in spring 2021 or the PSAT/NMSQT in fall 2021 with scores in the top 10% within the program by state in the eligible exam period, or have taken at least two distinct AP exams.
Farris' former teacher Chris Johnson said Farris stands apart as a student because of sharp intellect and natural curiosity.
“Jacob is a highly intelligent and motivated student who is confident enough to ask the right questions and analytical enough to explore any topic in great depth,” Johnson said.
Founded in 1899, the College Board is a New York-based nonprofit organization created to increase students access to success and opportunity in higher education.
