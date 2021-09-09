In partnership with Access Family Health Services, Itawamba Community College will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at each campus the week of Sept. 13 through Sep. 15.

Vaccines will be available to employees, students and members of the community.

No appointment is necessary.

Dates and times include:

  • Sept. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Academic and Student Center at the Tupelo Campus
  • Sept. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building lobby at the Fulton Campus
  • Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Belden Conference Center lobby

For more information, contact Tyler Camp, Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the President, at (662) 862-8004 or email twcamp@iccms.edu.

