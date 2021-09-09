ICC offering free COVID-19 vaccines Sep. 13-15 By CAITLIN PARKER Itawamba County Times Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In partnership with Access Family Health Services, Itawamba Community College will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at each campus the week of Sept. 13 through Sep. 15.Vaccines will be available to employees, students and members of the community.No appointment is necessary.Dates and times include:Sept. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Academic and Student Center at the Tupelo CampusSept. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building lobby at the Fulton CampusSept. 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Belden Conference Center lobbyFor more information, contact Tyler Camp, Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the President, at (662) 862-8004 or email twcamp@iccms.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Icc Covid-19 Vaccine Vaccine Tyler Camp Lobby Building Industry Itawamba Community College Student Appointment Health Services Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 81° Sunny Fulton, MS (38843) Today Plentiful sunshine. Less humid. High 83F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 9, 2021 @ 12:53 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News ICC offering free COVID-19 vaccines Sep. 13-15 1 hr ago Itawamba Times Skeletal remains found in Itawamba County believed to belong to missing teen Jamie Wright 19 hrs ago News School district revisits COVID-19 policy, quarantine guidelines change 23 hrs ago Itawamba Times ICC to honor armed forces, healthcare workers during Sept. 16 game Sep 8, 2021 Itawamba Times ICC Heroes Night set for Sept. 16 Sep 8, 2021 Living 6 perfect fall garden crops Sep 8, 2021 Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times