Recent data from Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning shows students who graduate from Itawamba Community College and transfer to a university receive their degree with a grade point average above the state average. In addition, ICC graduates earn their college credentials with a higher GPA than students who begin their university studies during their freshman year.
The statistics also indicate that ICC ranks second in the state in producing more bachelor’s degrees than any other community college, 12 short of first place, which is held by an institution that doubles our enrollment, said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
Students who began their college careers at ICC and transferred to a university graduated from there with an average GPA of 3.28. The average among all IHL graduates is 3.23.
ICC graduates finish with higher GPA than the average completion GPA of all Mississippi community colleges and institutions of higher learning,” Allen said.
“ICC’s priority is our students, and it is our mission to provide them with a quality educational foundation, no matter where their life journey takes them,” Allen noted. “Not only do we prepare students to transfer to IHLs, but we provide the skills necessary for them to enter the workforce through our career education programs.”
“When we review the statistics from 2012, ICC’s GPA has continued to increase almost every year, which is significant,” Allen emphasized. “Our students are performing extremely well when they transfer,” Allen said. “Faculty, staff and our students are making this happen.”