Itawamba Community College is reopening a key health science program this fall using an innovative instructional delivery method.
Diagnostic Medical Sonography will combine an in-person boot camp/lab session at the beginning of both the fall and spring semesters, clinical rotations and online didactic courses.
DMS will begin as a one-year (three-semester) program in general sonography, according to instructor Amanda Stone. Graduates will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree and will be eligible to take the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography examinations, including Principles and Instrumentation to become a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer in Abdominal and Obstetrics/Gynecology. There will also be an option for students to continue into a second year of Cardiac and Vascular Sonography. Beginning in the fall of 2023, licensed professionals may enter that option.
The program format will offer an opportunity for potential students from outside ICC’s geographical area to participate as long as clinical sites are approved, Stone said.
“We are excited to offer an innovative curriculum that encompasses both in-person labs and clinicals with online didactic courses,” Stone said. “According to our hospitals and clinical facilities, Diagnostic Medical Sonographers are currently in high demand. With ICC’s being able to offer multiple specialties of sonography, it will allow students to be well-versed upon entering the workforce.”
Diagnostic Medical Sonographers are highly-skilled healthcare professionals who use high frequency sound waves, also known as ultrasound, to produce diagnostic images of the internal structures of the human body. Sonographers work closely with physicians and radiologists, who interpret the ultrasound and related diagnostic procedures. They work in hospitals, clinics, physician’s offices, women’s health centers and pediatric care centers. The media annul wage for a DMS is $75,920.
“We are happy to reopen this important health sciences program,” said Rilla Jones, dean of Health Sciences. “Our advisory committee members expressed the need for Diagnostic Medical Sonographers, and ICC identified a scarcity of programs in the state. We have designed an innovative program that will serve new students as well as current sonographers who want additional certifications.”
Applications are now live on ICC’s website, www.iccms.edu, under programs of study, Diagnostic Medical Sonography. The application deadline is May 1. For more information, email ahstone@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1426.