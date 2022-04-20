Several Itawamba Community College students will be inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta during a ceremony, Apr. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the banquet rooms of the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.
Area students include; Macy Walton, Genise Dabbs, Ashlyn Holcomb, Andrea Montgomery, Ava Armstrong, Reagan O’Neal, Olivia Tutor, Ashton Bryan, Megan Leech, Emma Logan, Quinn Bennett, all of Fulton; James Clark, Stephanie Crandell, Kella O’Brian, all of Golden; Ella Pitts, Olivia Johnson, Anna Boggs, Lauren Boggs, Rachel Carter, all of Mantachie; Seth Guin of Marietta; August Hankins, Teraney Lansdell, both of Mooreville; Emily Weeks, Dakota Payne, Anna Smith, Niesha Hodges, Kyra King, all of Nettleton; Marietta Guthery of Smithville; Ashley Brown, Macy Sumner, both of Tremont.
Winners of ICC’s Creative Writing Competition and the Poetry Slam will be recognized during the ceremony. They include Poetry Slam – Tyler Bouldin of Tupelo, first; Connor Monaghan of Aberdeen, second; and Creative Writing Competition – Connor Monaghan of Aberdeen; Jack May of Amory; Shelby Tutor of Ecru; Brandon Harris of Fulton; Brody Johnson of Guntown; Emory Reinhard of Mantachie; Ally Melendez, Chloe Evans, Lana Dozier, all of Plantersville; Anna Gregory of Pontotoc; Nathan Matthews of Richland; Hannah McGill of Saltillo; and Aliyah Birmingham and Emily Cochran, both of Tupelo.
Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments. They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships. Sponsors are Dr. Ashley Lancaster, Amber King, Keith Morris and Anna Britt-Begnaud.