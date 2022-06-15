ICC awards

Among the winners of awards from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi are Itawamba Community College Community Relations staff members, including, front from left, Morgan Henry of Pontotoc; Nina Strother of Fulton; Donna Thomas of New Albany; back, Raphael Henry of Tupelo; C.J. Adams, Lee Adams and Adam Gore, all of Fulton. Not pictured is Maggie Caldwell of Mooreville. They were presented recently during the organization’s conference in Gulfport.

Several Itawamba Community College staff members received awards from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi, which were presented during the recent conference in Gulfport.

They include;

C.J. Adams of Fulton – first place, digital Art/Photo Illustration for Autumn Leaf; second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; first place, Photograph for Snow Day; second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report; first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; second place, New Media for Inside ICC; first place, Public Relations Innovations for Online Commencement Practice; first place and grand award, Web Page for New ICC Home Page – www.iccms.edu; third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn commercial; and first place, Advertisement for Veterans Day ad;

Lee Adams of Fulton – second place, Sports Photography for Welcome Home; first place, Web page – Sports Only for www.letsgoicc.com; third place, Single Piece of Artwork – Sports for Softball Champions; first place, Single Piece of Artwork – Sports for Harding Champion; second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report; third place, Feature Story – Sports for Former ICC Baseball Standout Houston Harding Helps Mississippi State to First National Title; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; and second place, New Media for Inside ICC;

Dr. Jay Allen of Fulton – second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report;

Maggie Caldwell of Mooreville – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; second place, Social Media for Home Away from Home TikTok Series; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; and second place, New Media for Inside ICC;

Tyler Camp of Mantachie – second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 President’s Report;

Anna Funderburk of Thaxton – second place, Public Relations Campaign for Home Away from Home TikTok Series;

Adam Gore of Fulton – first place, Web Page – Sports Only for www.letsgoicc.com; first place, Radio Programs for The ICC Hour with Adam Gore; first place, Radio Spots for 2021 Summer Camps; and second place, Annual Report for  2020-2021 ICC President’s Report;

Maclaine Griffith of Pontotoc – first place, Digital Art/Photo Illustration for Autumn Leaf;

Melissa Haab of Louisville – first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet;

Amanda Hartfield of Fulton – third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial;

Jake Hartfield of Fulton – first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; and third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial;

Morgan Henry of Pontotoc – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; and second place, New Media, for Inside ICC;

Raphael Henry of Tupelo – first place, Television News Story for 2021 ICC Tek2Go Camp;

Jim Ingram of Tupelo – second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection;

Lanie McCaughey of Hernando – second place, Public Relations Campaign for Home Away from Home TikTok Series;

Edana Nail of Fulton – first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness;

Jessi Stevenson of Fulton – first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness;

Nina Strother of Fulton – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; second place, New Media for Inside ICC; first place and grand award, Web Page for New ICC Home Page, www.iccms.ed; and third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial;

Donna Thomas of New Albany – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; second place, Annual Report for 2021-22 ICC President’s Report; first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; third place, News Story for ICC partners with ATS to advance state’s technical workforce; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; second place, New Media, for Inside ICC; and first place, Advertisement, for Veterans Day ad;

Taylor Tutor of Tupelo – first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; and second place, New Media for Inside ICC;

Michael Upton of Belden – first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness; and second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; and

Steven West of Mantachie – second place, New Media for Inside ICC; first place and grand award, Web Page for New ICC Home Page, www.iccms.edu; and third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial.

Thomas was also reelected treasurer of the association for 2022-23.

The awards covered work produced during 2021. Both two-year and four-year colleges received awards in separate categories.

