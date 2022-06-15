Several Itawamba Community College staff members received awards from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi, which were presented during the recent conference in Gulfport.
They include;
C.J. Adams of Fulton – first place, digital Art/Photo Illustration for Autumn Leaf; second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; first place, Photograph for Snow Day; second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report; first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; second place, New Media for Inside ICC; first place, Public Relations Innovations for Online Commencement Practice; first place and grand award, Web Page for New ICC Home Page – www.iccms.edu; third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn commercial; and first place, Advertisement for Veterans Day ad;
Lee Adams of Fulton – second place, Sports Photography for Welcome Home; first place, Web page – Sports Only for www.letsgoicc.com; third place, Single Piece of Artwork – Sports for Softball Champions; first place, Single Piece of Artwork – Sports for Harding Champion; second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report; third place, Feature Story – Sports for Former ICC Baseball Standout Houston Harding Helps Mississippi State to First National Title; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; and second place, New Media for Inside ICC;
Dr. Jay Allen of Fulton – second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report;
Maggie Caldwell of Mooreville – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; second place, Social Media for Home Away from Home TikTok Series; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; and second place, New Media for Inside ICC;
Tyler Camp of Mantachie – second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 President’s Report;
Anna Funderburk of Thaxton – second place, Public Relations Campaign for Home Away from Home TikTok Series;
Adam Gore of Fulton – first place, Web Page – Sports Only for www.letsgoicc.com; first place, Radio Programs for The ICC Hour with Adam Gore; first place, Radio Spots for 2021 Summer Camps; and second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report;
Maclaine Griffith of Pontotoc – first place, Digital Art/Photo Illustration for Autumn Leaf;
Melissa Haab of Louisville – first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet;
Amanda Hartfield of Fulton – third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial;
Jake Hartfield of Fulton – first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; and third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial;
Morgan Henry of Pontotoc – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; and second place, New Media, for Inside ICC;
Raphael Henry of Tupelo – first place, Television News Story for 2021 ICC Tek2Go Camp;
Jim Ingram of Tupelo – second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection;
Lanie McCaughey of Hernando – second place, Public Relations Campaign for Home Away from Home TikTok Series;
Edana Nail of Fulton – first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness;
Jessi Stevenson of Fulton – first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness;
Nina Strother of Fulton – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; second place, Annual Report for 2020-2021 ICC President’s Report; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; second place, New Media for Inside ICC; first place and grand award, Web Page for New ICC Home Page, www.iccms.ed; and third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial;
Donna Thomas of New Albany – second place, Public Relations Campaign for ICC eLearning Regional Campaign; second place, Annual Report for 2021-22 ICC President’s Report; first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; third place, News Story for ICC partners with ATS to advance state’s technical workforce; first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight against Breast Cancer Awareness; second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; second place, New Media, for Inside ICC; and first place, Advertisement, for Veterans Day ad;
Taylor Tutor of Tupelo – first place, Viewbook for Orientation Booklet; and second place, New Media for Inside ICC;
Michael Upton of Belden – first place, Creative Partners for Ignite the Fight Against Breast Cancer Awareness; and second place, Institutional Magazine for Connection; and
Steven West of Mantachie – second place, New Media for Inside ICC; first place and grand award, Web Page for New ICC Home Page, www.iccms.edu; and third place, Television Spots for Live and Learn Commercial.
Thomas was also reelected treasurer of the association for 2022-23.
The awards covered work produced during 2021. Both two-year and four-year colleges received awards in separate categories.