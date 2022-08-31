Three Itawamba Community College students are among 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars.
Lexi Tabbs of Red Bay, Ala.; Emory Reinhard of Mantachie and Lori Leachman of Bruce will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.
At ICC, Tabbs is a supplemental instructor, Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma chapter president, Indian Delegation secretary, Fashion Tribe social media executive and a member of the Honors College, Wesley Foundation Lead Team, Food Pantry committee and the All-American Band Indianettes dance team. A nutrition/dietetics major, she has been named to the President’s List for multiple semesters. Tabbs attends Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church where she is involved with the college age group and the choir. Her parents are Brandie and James Miller and Eric Tabbs.
Reinhard is majoring in English education at ICC where she is Phi Theta Kappa vice president of service and MS/LA regional reporter, Student Government Association president, English supplemental instruction leader, Fashion Tribe backstage executive and a member of the Indian Delegation and Honors College. Her other activities include member of Bethel Baptist Church in Dorsey and receptionist at Belle Ame Salon and Spa. She is the daughter of Jill and John Reinhard.
A speech pathology major, Leachman is PTK vice president of scholarship, Honors College member, representative for the Food Pantry committee and Student Activities board member. She attends Grace Baptist Church in Guntown and works at Tiny Tot Daycare in Bruce. Her parents are Patsy Kellum and Jr. Leachman.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. More than 1,300 applications were received.
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also gives students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”
Phi Theta Kapa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is composed of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
