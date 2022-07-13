Among its many amenities, Magnolia Hall features common collaborative study areas, and some have televisions that can be mirrored to student computers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., July 14, at the entrance facing Main Street in Fulton.
Itawamba Community College will formally open its new residential facility, Magnolia Hall, following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., July 14, at the entrance facing Main Street in Fulton.
The 72,000-square-foot three-story residence hall has 246 beds, customizable halls/wings for separated male and female occupancy, and two efficiency apartments as well as one for the hall director. The facility features common collaborative study areas, and some have televisions that can be mirrored to student computers. The building is also outfitted with the latest controls for both HVAC and lighting and with a new access control system that allows entry via their student ID card to their hall door, wing, and room. Requirements for residence include a preferred ACT score of 24, maintaining a 3.0 GPA and active in ICC student involvement/leadership opportunities. WAR Construction, Inc. of Tuscaloosa, Ala. was the general contractor, and PryorMorrow PC, the architect.
“This residence hall will provide an opportunity for 246 additional students to experience the total college with on-campus housing,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “Even with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility, ICC still has a waiting list of more than 500 students for campus housing. We express our appreciation to those who played a role in the construction of this much-needed facility, especially to our Board of Trustees.”
Tours of the facility and simple refreshments will follow the ribbon-cutting. The public is invited to attend.