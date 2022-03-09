Itawamba Community College’s Health Sciences Division will host a Code Blue and Red event from 8:45 a.m.-noon, March 11, in the Health Science Education Center at the Tupelo Campus.
Fifty-six students from Itawamba and Lee Counties Career and Technical Centers and Mooreville and North Pontotoc High Schools will be on campus to view this simulation of three scenarios: a COVID patient, labor and delivery and a trauma accident, which will showcase seven health science programs, said Michael Holloway, recruitment coordinator and adviser. A North Mississippi Medical Center ambulance will arrive, and the students will see first-hand the need for and the role healthcare professionals play in the process. “It will be an impactful program,” Holloway said, “Our hope is that these students see the ‘real-life’ expertise used by the graduates of ICC’s programs.”
Participating programs include students and faculty from Associate Degree Nursing, Occupational and Physical Therapy Assistant, Paramedic, Respiratory Care, Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology.
Dean of Health Science Instruction Rilla Jones said that this event is the second of a series of interprofessional education opportunities. “IEP is a new emphasis area in healthcare education. The goal of these efforts is to develop knowledge, skills and attitudes that result in interprofessional team behaviors and competence. The end result will be to foster collaboration and appreciation for the various healthcare roles to improve the overall quality of care.”