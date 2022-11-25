Jason Crabb

Multi-time Dove- and Grammy-award-winning gospel singer Jason Crabb is scheduled to perform at Itawamba Community College in Fulton on Dec. 6. Tickets are available now. 

 Jerry Atnip I COURTESY

FULTON - Dove- and Grammy-award-winning performer Jason Crabb will bring his beloved brand of gospel music to Itawamba Community College early next month. 

Newsletters

Recommended for you