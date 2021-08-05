Itawamba Community College will welcome thousands of students, Aug. 16, with an updated operational plan.
“For months, we have planned to resume ‘normal operations’ this fall, but there is significant concern regarding the current wave of the pandemic, which is especially affecting the younger segment of our population,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen in an email to the staff. “Many efforts were made over the summer to assist with the full transition; however, as I have continually stated since March 2020, the safety of our employees and students is of utmost importance.”
Effective Aug. 9, the plan, which is level two of a four-level plan, will require face coverings in all buildings at all three ICC locations; physical distancing in full-capacity classes; enhanced cleaning protocols; continuation of hand sanitizing stations; continuation of the Safely together course for all employees and students; class testing and proctoring adjustments; plexiglass dividers between computer testing stations, labs and customer service areas and some limitations on capacity at indoor events and activities.
“We believe that this mask mandate will be temporary, but ICC will continue to review MSDH and CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment,” Allen said.
Allen said that while masks are effective, the best precautionary measure to protect “ourselves, families, friends and communities” is vaccination. While vaccinations are not required, ICC is partnering with Access Family Health Services to offer voluntary and free on-site vaccinations to students, faculty, staff and their family members. Dates and locations will be distributed soon.
ICC sophomore Jasi Brooke Galloway of Eupora agrees with the COVID precautions. “I think it’s the safest thing to do at the moment. COVID cases are rising again, and for me, I was planning to wear a mask if the school mandated it or not. I think wearing a mask indoors is the safest thing for ICC’s students and staff members. It is our job to protect ourselves and each other.”
Allen said that even with the components of the plan, ICC will operate as close to normal at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden with an emphasis on student activities and athletics.
“While we are all physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted from dealing with this, we can all agree that our communities, state, nation and the world continue to feel the life-altering impacts of COVID-19,” Allen said. “The journey ahead will continue to call on each and every one of us to lend our innovation, sacrifice and compassion. ICC is committed to the success of all of our students. It is only right that we do our part to ensure that the members of our ICC family and their families are protected.”