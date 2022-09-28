Itawamba Community College’s “The Calliope” has won first place in the Creative Writing Journal – In-House, Professionally Printed Journal” category awarded by the Mississippi Community College Creative Writing Association.
The 2022 edition of the student journal of art and poetry, which was published online in the spring, included 10 poems and 13 illustrations. Editors included ICC art department co-chair Shawn Whittington of Saltillo, art, and English instructor Keith Morris of Tupelo, poetry. Student poetry editors were Connor Monaghan of Aberdeen and Jessica George of Tupelo.
“We are very pleased to be recognized and awarded by the MCCCWA for our publication,” Whittington said. “The Calliope has been a collaboration between the Art and English departments for 10 years. We managed to publish an edition even through the hiccup of COVID and quarantine. During that time, Keith Morris and I have streamlined the process and have both learned a lot along the way. We just love celebrating and promoting our students’ creativity, and it is a delight to see students when they view their works in publication for the first time. When you combine art and poetry together, you are creating something that is greater than the sum of its parts.”
“For years, Mr. Whittington has meticulously crafted each edition,” Morris said. “I am honored to be able to work with him and our students, and I am excited about the MCCCWA award.”
The Mississippi Community College Creative Writing Association is a counsel of the 15 community college creative writing instructors.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&